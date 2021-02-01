Nor’easter causes cancelations in and out of St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS – Another winter storm is slamming the northeast and has impacted some St. Louis travelers.

This storm is partly the same system that brought us over an inch of rain on Saturday and blanketed part of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region with snow over the weekend.

Now the storm is bringing heavy snow, ice and strong winds to the mid-Atlantic and New England with the heaviest snow falling in northeast Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, and southern New York, where over 20” is forecast.

This has canceled nearly all flights out of New York and Newark which has impacted some traveling to and from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. One arriving flight from LaGuardia and two departing flights to New York and Newark were canceled this afternoon.

This is a long duration storm forecast to cover the northeast with snow through Wednesday. This means impacts could be seen at St. Louis Airport for another two days.

In New York City, this could be the worst storm in five years. The mayor has issued a 24-hour travel ban through 6 a.m. Tuesday, meaning there is no travel unless you are an essential frontline worker who needs to be at work to keep the city going.

“Stay inside. If there’s any way you can avoid traveling, avoid traveling today. At the most intense points you’re going to see two to four inches of snow per hour. That is extremely intense snow. That’s blinding snow,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“I can tell you firsthand it is seriously dangerous and there is no reason to be out on the roads and it’s only going to get worse,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

If you have flights to that region over the next few days, make sure to check with your airline for any delays or cancelations. For more information, visit flystl.com.