ST. LOUIS – You can enjoy one more concert at Norman Myers Park in Overland this year.

They’ll celebrate ‘Octoberfest’ Wednesday night from 6 to 8. They’ll have live music from the ‘Wurst Bavarian Band’ and are providing free food. However, there is a limited amount, so first come, first served. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets too, but no glass.

They say if there is rain, check out their website, OverlandMo.org, for updates on the event.