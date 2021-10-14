Normandy man’s reckless driving led to child’s death, prosecutors say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 32-year-old Normandy man has been charged in connection with a car crash that led to a child’s death.

The crash happened on Oct. 10 around 4:50 p.m. on Stoneywood Road in Sunset Hills.

According to a spokesperson for the Sunset Hills Police Department, officers found a car had struck a large boulder and overturned. Three children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of the children died and the other two were injured.

Investigators learned the car was traveling over 80 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone prior to the crash.

The driver, identified as Christopher Townsend, was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury, one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. Townsend remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist the child’s family with funeral expenses.

Christopher Townsend