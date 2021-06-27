North Carolina murder suspect apprehended in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A North Carolina man wanted for the murder of a former employee was arrested Sunday morning in Jefferson County, Missouri.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received word around 11 a.m. that Bradley Hines was at an address on Imperial Main Street in Imperial.

Deputies arrived at the location a short time later. One of the deputies saw Hines driving away in a silver Cadillac sedan, Bissell said.

That deputy attempted to pull Hines over for a traffic stop but Hines refused.

Hines led law enforcement through the Barnhart area and into the 7900 block of Moss Hollow Road.

Bissell said Hines drove through a homeowner’s yard and then ran away armed with a handgun.

Deputies ordered Hines to surrender and he did. Hines was taken into custody without further incident and no one was injured in the pursuit.

Hines is in custody at Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition to Franklin County, North Carolina.

He’s accused of murdering a mother of two, Heather Guild, who also worked for him at an auto body shop.

Guild was last seen Friday, June 18. She was reported missing the following Thursday.

Deputies found Guild’s body inside a home that Hines was renting.

Bradley Hines