ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several McDonald’s restaurants in North St. Louis County will donate proceeds from Tuesday’s sales to the family of a recent hit-and-run victim.

Investigators say Willetter Anderson-Watson was crossing South Florissant Road when she was struck by a Volkswagen turning from Woodstock Road. That driver went to check on her when Anderson-Watson was struck by another vehicle.

The second vehicle left the scene, and Anderson-Watson died from her injuries. She was 61 years old.

Anderson-Watson worked at a Hazelwood McDonald’s location on Lindbergh Boulevard.

McDonald’s announced it would donate ten percent of all sales from six stores between 11a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday to Willetter’s family to help cover part of the funeral expenses.

The following North St. Louis County locations will be participating:

7300 N. Lindbergh, 63042

15 Florissant Oaks, 63031

6883 Parker Road, 63033

1090 Shackelford, 63031

3165 N. Lindbergh, 63033

10873 W. Florissant, 63136