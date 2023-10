ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former north county cooperative police officer is in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Marcellis Blackwell was arrested in June for allegedly sexually assaulting men he detained or arrested. He was indicted on 21 felony counts last week.

The indictment reports sexual assaults of eight men between November 2022 and June 2023. It also accuses Blackwell of kidnapping the victims and turning off his body camera.