ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the North County Police Cooperative are on a special mission to help communities in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police visited Vinita Park and other municipalities Friday, delivering 400 turkeys to families in need. Officers say it’s important to help others who might not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s just a grace to have neighborhood cops to come by and give out turkeys,” said Skylar Stokes.

“This is a blessing, and we’re going to have a great Thanksgiving,” said Andre Hughes.