North-South Metrolink expansion being explored by St. Louis City and County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was in the nation’s capital for yesterday’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and says it is a strong first step.

The state of Missouri is slated to receive $9 billion over five years due to the legislature. Jones says the money will help repair our roads and bridges, fix our water system, expand broadband internet access, and improve our public transit.

Jones says it’s unclear how much money St. Louis will receive from the act. She says the city is assessing its needs for now but also in the future.

She says they are exploring options like expanding the Metrolink to the north and south. Mayor Jones says the city and St. Louis County are working together on a study over the expansion of the service.

Jones says she allocated money to the study when she was treasurer to get it back in the federal pipeline for funding. She said this is the time to pursue this option.

Mayor Jones also mentioned there are some bridges the city needs to repair with any possible funding. She said those bridges include the Lindell Bridge over Forest Park Parkway and the Compton Bridge over the Mill Creek Railyard.

“The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act is a strong first step; now, we need Congress to pass Build Back Better to help make our city stronger and safer by increasing funding for community violence intervention programs, expanding quality, affordable child care for working families, and extending the Child Tax Credit,” said Jones.

Mayor Jones will remain in Washington, D.C. this week to hold meetings with key departments on issues that will help move St. Louis forward. She will be meeting with the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Federal Transit Administration, Congresswoman Cori Bush’s team, as well as attend and speak at portions of the NewDEAL Leaders Conference happening this week.