ST. LOUIS – The finishing touches are being made on a second mural that will be part of a new basketball court in north St. Louis.

One painter’s work is going to be free for all to see in an encore of her first display. Jaime the Artist is working daily at the future Black Power Blueprint Community Basketball Court at College Avenue and West Florissant.

After the first mural was so well received in the community, The African People’s Education and Defense Fund sponsored a second mural.

She previously created a two-story-high painting on the side of a house overlooking the One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market.