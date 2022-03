ST. CHARLES – A fire broke out in The St. Charles Lwanga Center on Carter Avenue in north St. Louis Monday night.

It’s part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis. It is the home of the Office of Black Catholic Ministries.

St. Louis City fire officials say the fire started in the attic at about 9 p.m. No one was injured.

