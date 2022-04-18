ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Board of Aldermen is one vote away from passing an American Rescue Plan funding bill that would give a big boost to north St. Louis.

Board Bill 82 provides $39 million to small businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhoods in north St. Louis. Board President Lewis Reed thanked members, saying the bill will provide safety, stability, and access to opportunities.

Board Bill 82, as amended, allocates $37 million to north side corridors for economic empowerment in qualified census tract areas and $2 million for citywide ADA compliance, bringing the total to $39 million.

A final vote on the bill takes place Monday at 10 a.m. at the full Board of Aldermen meeting in the chambers at city hall.