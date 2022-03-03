North St. Louis County neighborhood loses power after car hits utility pole

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County neighborhood lost power early Thursday morning when a woman drove into a utility pole.

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Chambers Road at Green Valley Drive. Medics treated the woman on the scene for her injuries. Crews will have to replace the pole then restore power to homes and businesses in the area.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.