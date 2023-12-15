ST. LOUIS – The Northview Village Nursing Home, located at the corner of North Kingshighway Boulevard and Highland Avenue in north St. Louis, abruptly shut down Friday.

Residents are heading to new homes, and employees who expected a pay day on Friday are out of a job.

“I was told by the DON, the director of nursing, that they don’t have the funding,” said Shayla Brown, a certified nurse. “No one got paid.”

The situation has caused quite a bit of frustration and concerns among locals.

“This is the thanks they’ve gotten for their dedication to take care of the people here in north city,” said registered nurse Carolyn Hawthorne.

Residents were being shuttled to other facilities on Friday. Workers expressed concern for the residents as well.

“Some of them don’t even have family who they can call,” said Brown.

Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services told FOX 2: “Our Section for Long Term Care Regulation has been in contact with the facility administrator today. Using the facility’s preparedness plan, they are actively working to relocate residents at this time.”

Union leaders with SEIU responded to the nursing home Friday night and are searching for ways to help workers.

A union spokesperson said the facility owners had a holiday party on the very night workers were told they would not be receiving their paychecks.

“They were enjoying themselves while these workers here are still here standing and in disbelief over what has happened to them,” said SEIU lead organizer Paula Jones.

Representatives with Northview Village Nursing Home did not respond to requests for comment. FOX 2 has learned around 170 residents are being relocated.