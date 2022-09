ST. LOUIS – Thieves broke into a Save A Lot early Friday morning in north St. Louis.

The break-in happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Union at Page. The same story was broken into on Thursday. It is unknown at this time what was taken from the store.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. He saw glass smashed out from the front of the store. FOX 2 will continue to udpate this story with more information as it becomes available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.