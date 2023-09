ST. LOUIS – At approximately 3:41 a.m. on September 1, the police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Kennerly Avenue. The victim, a 40-year-old African American male, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. For those who prefer to offer tips anonymously, CrimeStoppers can be reached at 866-371-TIPS (8477).