ST. LOUIS – Dozens gathered for a vigil Saturday morning in north St. Louis in memory of homicide victims, supporting families who lost a loved one to violence.

The 13th annual vigil of remembrance was held at the Saints Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church. It was hosted by the St. Louis Mayor’s Office, Crime Victim Center and Homicide Ministers and Community Alliance.

Many people stood at a podium to speak, from local leaders to family members who lost someone close to them to homicide.

According to the CDC, the homicide rate in the state of Missouri is 14 per 100,000 people. That’s the fourth-highest rate in the entire United States, behind only Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. The CDC reports 803 homicide deaths in Missouri from 2020.