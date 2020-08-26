Northwest R1 School District starts school year with blended hybrid schedule for students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Northwest R-1 School District headed back to class Wednesday and some students were actually in the classroom.

Elementary school students who chose to do in-person learning were in the classroom today with masks on.

Northwest superintendent Dr. Desi Kirchhofer said there was the first day of school excitement in the air and things went very smoothly.

Middle school and high school students in the district are on a hybrid or all virtual schedule. The hybrid students started virtually for the first day.

Dr. Kirchhofer said overall he would give the district’s fist day an A grade.