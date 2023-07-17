ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police officer in a north St. Louis County municipality was arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding warrant for allegedly beating a handcuffed person earlier this month.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on July 4. The victim reported Officer Samuel Davis took him into custody at a Walgreens store in Northwoods.

But rather than bring the victim to the police station, Davis allegedly drove to a remote area in Kinloch, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Avenue.

Police claim Officer Davis pepper sprayed the victim, struck him with his baton, and told him not to return to Northwoods.

A bystander found the victim bloodied and wounded, and called 911. Their statements were consistent with the victim’s claims.

The victim was hospitalized with serious physical injuries, including a broken jaw.

Investigators determined Officer Davis deactivated his body-worn camera after placing the victim in the backseat of his patrol car. Davis also did not tell the dispatcher he had someone in custody, nor did he file a report about the arrest.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an at large warrant against Davis on July 14, charging him with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and second-degree kidnapping.

Davis was arrested Monday morning and is awaiting extradition from North Carolina back to St. Louis County. Upon his return, he’ll be held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Davis’ actions harm the credibility of law enforcement, and promised to prosecute those who would undermine that good standing.

“What is alleged in this incident will not be tolerated under my watch. These actions put a black eye on all law enforcement officers who are doing their jobs the right way and who are tired of their profession being dragged through the mud because of the bad actions of a few,” Bell said. “We intend to hold anyone who engages in such terrible and reckless behavior accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or title.”