NORTHWOODS, Mo. – Authorities in north St. Louis County are investigating a murder and searching for a shooter Thursday morning after Northwoods Police came under fire while responding to an emergency call.

According to Northwoods Police Chief Dennis Shireff, the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to the 3700 block of Colonial Drive, just south of Natural Bridge Road, for a report of an armed individual.

Shireff said when his officers arrived at the scene, man pulled two guns from a car and started shooting at them. The officers were not struck but the suspect was able to run away and he’s still at large.

One officer was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

A short time later, police discovered a dead body inside a residence at that location. Investigators believe the person who opened fire on the officers may have killed the person found inside the home.

Shireff said police know who they are looking for; the suspect is related to the murder victim. The St. Louis County Police Department has been requested to take over the investigation.