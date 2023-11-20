EUREKA, Mo. – Santa’s Magical Kingdom has become a popular holiday staple for families in its 34 years. A little rain on Monday could not shake the holiday spirit among employees.

“The rain doesn’t affect us much. In fact, sometimes it looks the lights kind of have a shimmer or gleam to them when there’s water on them,” Jeff Borcherding, general manager at Santa’s Magical Kingdom, said.

They’ve brought back all the favorite scenes, including three tunnels of different themes and something brand new this year

“It’s a pixel forest. It’s an animated pixel forecast which we really, really think it turned out awesome. The kids are going to love it. Families are going to enjoy it,” Borcherding said.

They offer wagon and train rides, which can be reserved online.

“It’s become a tradition for a lot of families, they come every year. Some families actually come on the same day every year whether it be Thanksgiving or New Year’s Eve,” Borcherding said. “And you know, seeing the kids’ faces, it makes it all worthwhile. And the kids love to come see Santa Claus because, of course, this is where Santa Claus lives.”

Toward the end of the display, they have a mailbox where children can drop their letters off to Santa.

They also do a toy drive Mondays through Thursdays; if you bring a new, unwrapped gift, you get $5 off admission.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom is open nightly, including holidays, through Jan. 7, starting at 5:30 p.m.