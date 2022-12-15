Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps breathes a sigh of relief after hearing the”not guilty” verdict.

ST. LOUIS – After a one-day trial, jurors did not convict a former St. Louis police officer accused of raping a colleague in 2010.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office had alleged Torey Phelps raped an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a fellow officer’s home.

Phelps’ fellow officer, Lafeal Lawshea, currently faces two charges of forcible rape and one count of witness tampering. Lawshea’s trial is scheduled to begin in February 2023.

Prosecutors said that Lawshea drugged one of the victims and that Phelps then sexually assaulted her while Lawshea was there.

Phelps testified Wednesday that sex with the woman was consensual.

“Is there any question in your mind?” defense lawyer Scott Rosenblum asked.

“Not at all,” Phelps said.

Phelps told the court that he, the woman, and Lawshea were at a strip club in Brooklyn, Illinois. He said the woman showed him a naked pictures of herself, suggesting she wanted sex. When the three returned to Lawshea’s home, Phelps said the woman walked into a bedroom naked and initiated sex with him.

The woman testified that she blacked out at the strip club after a couple of drinks, and awoke later with Phelps having sex with her.

In closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors they should believe the woman, adding that Phelps’ testimony—that he wasn’t drinking at the club, that the woman came on to him, and that she accused him of rape amid rumors circulating in the department—was not credible.