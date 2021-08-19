Not So Quiet! concert series is tonight at St. Louis Central Library

ST. LOUIS – A concert series event returns tonight at the St. Louis Central Library.

The Not So Quiet! Concert Series will feature LIL’ED & THE BLUES IMPERIALS tonight at 7:30 p.m. on the front steps of the library located at 1301 Olive Street.

The event is free and open to the public, according to a press release. Guests can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers of soft and adult drinks. No glass bottles are allowed.

Support from In Depth with Graham Bensinger and St Louis Library Foundation made this event possible.