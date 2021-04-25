Nothing goes to waste: St. Louis man takes leftover food bags from giveaways to distribute in his community

ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis man is working with local organizations to distribute food to families and individuals that are struggling, and doing so from the comfort of his own home.

The whole operation began when Mark Moore noticed he could meet a need in his own community by helping larger organizations.

Moore, a photographer and lawn care specialist, found himself struggling during the pandemic to provide basic needs like in his own home. He attended a food bag giveaway hosted by Pride STL, which works closely with Urban League.

There were extra bags by the end of the event. Moore took those extra bags and told organizers he knew people who could use them.

Moore started collecting the leftover food drive goods from Urban League and Pride STL, as well as collecting donations from others in the community, and welcoming all those in need to pick up what they need directly on his front porch.