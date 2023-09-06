ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing burglary charges after a woman got a notification telling her he was roaming around her home in the middle of the night. Jasper Emmanuel Williams, 33, was arrested Saturday night.

Officers with the North County Cooperative say the woman received the notification while she was away from home. She called the police Saturday to tell them the man was outside the home. Police found Williams inside and placed him under arrest. They found extensive damage to the shower and mirrors.

Williams is also charged with felony property damage. If convicted, he may be sentenced to years in jail or prison and thousands of dollars in fines.