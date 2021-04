LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the death of a BNSF employee in northeast Missouri.

BNSF officials say 56-year-old Buddy Strieker, of Hannibal, died Wednesday while working at a customer facility in Louisiana, Missouri. The railroad said Strieker was a conductor who worked BNSF for more than 24 years.

A railroad spokeswoman said the company could not provide details of his death because it is under investigation.