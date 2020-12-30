Nurse returns home before Thanksgiving after months-long COVID fight

ST. LOUIS – In early September, Gerald Adory, his wife Lakeitha, and Lakeitha’s mother all contracted COVID-19.

Lakeitha’s mother recovered quickly but Gerald spent 38 days on a ventilator and over a month in a coma.

Gerald pulled through and finally went home the day before Thanksgiving.

Gerald has a long road to recovery but he’s making progress. Since returning home, he has been able to use his right arm and hand more, sit himself up, and his speech is stronger.

Lakeitha said she’s grateful to have Gerald home but days can be challenging taking care of him and their 6-year-old and 9-month-old. She said she leans on her faith, which gives her hope.

Family members and friends like Steve Heerboth have also stepped up to help.

Gerald took care of Steve’s father while he was in the skilled nursing home where Gerald worked.

In getting to know each other, Steve learned Gerald was born and raised in Kenya. Based on the stories he heard about his childhood he’s not surprised Gerald is a fighter. Something Lakeitha said she already knew.

Gerald’s attitude is that he is not owed anything. He is thankful for what he has and he said he has been given a second chance.

Steve is hoping to make that second chance a little easier. Gerald and Lakeitha live in a split-story home; with his wheelchair, Gerald is confined to the basement while most family time is spent on the second floor.

“I don’t know what modifications could be made, but my hope is that someone with the resources could come in and look at that and see if something could be done to give him a little more freedom,” Steve said.

Steve has set up a GoFundMe for the Adory family.