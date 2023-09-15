BRIDGETON, Mo. – A nurse’s aide is accused of sexually assaulting a patient at DePaul Hospital in April. Felix Mumba, 38, is facing felony rape charges. The court has set the bond at $500,000 in cash only.

The Bridgeton Police Department reported that on or about April 8, 2022, Mumba sexually assaulted a woman. At the time, Mumba was employed as a certified nursing assistant at DePaul Hospital, where the victim was a patient.

Mumba denied any sexual contact with the victim, who promptly reported the incident. A DNA test from a rape kit matched Mumba to the victim.

“Needless to say, a hospital should be the safest of spaces. If a medical professional does the unthinkable and sexually assaults a vulnerable person placed in their care in St. Louis County, we will hold them accountable. If anyone experiences inappropriate touch or contact from a medical professional, please report it immediately – or whenever you feel comfortable doing so,” states St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The sentencing range for a class D felony is from one day up to one year in jail and up to seven years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.