ST. LOUIS – One woman’s lunch Wednesday at a St. Louis eatery led to an unexpected twist of holiday joy.

Staff members at “The Fountain” helped the woman reunite with her caretaker after she briefly escaped her nursing home and also sent her home with some free goodies.

Danni Eickenhorst, owner of “The Fountain on Locust,” shared more about the heartwarming experience via Twitter.

Eickenhorst says that staff members received a phone call Wednesday to check on one customer at the restaurant. They learned that one nursing home caretaker was checking on a woman who disappeared and left behind a note that read: “You can find me at The Fountain.”

The manager confirmed the woman was sitting alone in a booth in the back, and she seemed in good spirits. A nice holiday gesture followed.

“Her caretaker came up, and instead of taking her home and ruining her lunch, she came and sat down with her,” said Eickenhorst in a phone call with FOX 2. “They had lunch, ice cream, and some hot fudge. [The woman] was so incredibly sweet. It looked like she was having the time of her life. It made everybody’s day.”

The caretaker footed the bill, and the restaurant sent the woman home with a free jar of hot fudge.

“We hope she comes back again,” said Eickenhorst. She adds that the little things can make a big difference to someone’s holiday experience.

“Everybody enjoys their holidays in different ways, but I think we were able to make another person’s day and give them a special holiday experience,” said Eickenhorst. “I’m really grateful that we have that opportunity. It goes both ways with everyone that comes in. They make our day too.”

“The Fountain” is located at 3037 Locust Street in the Midtown neighborhood.