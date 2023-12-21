ST. LOUIS – The abrupt closure of one of the largest nursing homes in the St. Louis area has left 170 residents, workers and their families with several questions. The emotions of some of the staff now taking care of the residents run high.

“Heartbreaking. That they got moved from their homes in the middle of the night and had to come to a place that their not familiar with, with no belongings at all,” Kim Thomas said.

The sign on the front doors of the Northview Village Nursing Home says, “Danger, condemned, keep away.” It has been six days since residents were removed from the nursing home and relocated to other St. Louis region nursing homes.

Twenty-seven residents were relocated to the Superior Manor of Festus Nursing Home.

“They were, um, all just pretty much evacuated from the building. And we had one gentleman that came to us, and he came with two pairs of pants,” Michelle Plumb, administrator of Superior Manor of Festus, said. “All the other residents came with nothing.”

The Superior Manor of Festus staff called on their community for help. They’ve been grateful for the outpouring of support and donations that they received for the relocated residents. Donations such as shoes, clothes, food, hygiene items, and more.

“The community has done so much to help us make these residents feel at home here. They just brought so much stuff that it’s a heartwarming type thing that our community came together like this to help people that were just misplaced from their home.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a hotline for people looking to get in contact with their loved ones who moved out of the Northview Village Nursing Home. The number is 1-800-309-3282.

The Superior Manor of Festus Nursing Home is still accepting donations for relocated residents.