ST. LOUIS – The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to St. Louis this August for a two-day spectacular at the historic Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

Last year, the NWA brought professional wrestling back to The Chase with its Empowerrr and NWA 73 events. They’re returning to the Khorassan Ballroom on August 27 and 28 for NWA 74.

Tickets will be available for NWA 74 on Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and NWATix.com. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view via the FITE TV streaming service.

Wrestling at The Chase, created by St. Louis wrestling promoter Sam Muchnick and KPLR and Chase Park Plaza owner Harold Koplar, was a staple on KPLR 11 from 1959 until 1983.

Anyone who grew up in the St. Louis area in the 60s, 70s, and the early 80s likely has memories of Wrestling at the Chase. Larger-than-life figures like Bruiser Brody, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr., and Ted DiBiase performed inside the Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel on Saturday nights in front of raucous crowds.

The NWA was founded in 1948 and is one of the oldest pro wrestling companies in the world.