NWA’s Billy Corgan in town to preview the return of Wrestling at the Chase

ST. LOUIS– “Wrestling at the Chase” is making its return to The Chase Park Plaza next month and this afternoon organizers will preview what fans can expect.

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is going to bring four nights of professional wrestling to The Chase from August 28 until August 31.

NWA owner Billy Corgan, the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins, will be on hand for today’s announcement. The event will be livestreamed right here at 1:00 p.m.

The events will be held in the Khorassan Ballroom just like it was in the past. The August series will include the first-ever all-women’s wrestling pay-per-view event.

It will also include an event called NWA 73 which will celebrate the alliance’s 73rd anniversary. The NWA was a big part of wrestling at The Chase in the past.

Trevor Murdoch, a St. Louis area wrestler, is the top contender of NWA World Championship. He will also be at the event along with NWA World Champion Nick Aldis, NWA Woman’s Champion Kamille, and 6 Times World Women’s Champion Mickie James.

Wrestling at The Chase was a staple on KPLR 11 from 1959 until 1983. Lots of people will surely be excited to see it come back again even if it’s just for a few nights.