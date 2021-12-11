WATCH LIVE: St. Charles County officials provide tornado damage update

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFIANCE, Mo. – The National Weather Service has found EF-3 damage from Friday night’s tornado near Defiance, Missouri.

The tornado touched down near Route 94 and Highway F. At least three people were injured. Two of them were transported to the hospital, and one died from their injuries.

The National Weather Service’s survey of the tornado is ongoing and its rating may increase, according to a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News