WATCH LIVE: St. Charles County officials provide tornado damage update

DEFIANCE, Mo. – The National Weather Service has found EF-3 damage from Friday night’s tornado near Defiance, Missouri.

Storm survey update: We have found at least EF-3 damage 2.5 miles west of Defiance on Highway F. NOTE – this survey is still ongoing and the rating for this tornado may increase. To follow along as we rate damage – check out this website: https://t.co/yMJcRHs2ya pic.twitter.com/F9C9UbfgiW — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 11, 2021

The tornado touched down near Route 94 and Highway F. At least three people were injured. Two of them were transported to the hospital, and one died from their injuries.

The National Weather Service’s survey of the tornado is ongoing and its rating may increase, according to a tweet.