ST. LOUIS – The New York Times put Missouri wine country on its list of budget-conscious vacation options.

The publication wrote, “the region along the Missouri River, about an hour’s drive west of St. Louis, was called “Rhineland” by German immigrants in the 19th century when they arrived and began planting grapes.”

They also spoke with David and Jerri Hoffman, the couple who is transforming Augusta, Missouri.

“The top grape is the Norton red,” Jerri told the New York Times. Augusta, Missouri was designated the first American Viticultural Area (AVA) in the United States in 1980, but many of its wineries date back to the 1800s pre-prohibition era. The Hoffmanns are Washington, Missouri natives and own businesses and property under Hoffmann Family of Companies. As of March 3, 2021, the couple had acquired six Missouri vineyards including Balducci Vineyards, Augusta Wine Company and Montelle Winery, Kneornschild Vineyards, Washington Vines, and the historic Mount Pleasant Estate. They are working to make Augusta a national wine tasting destination.

The publication also highlighted Hermann, Missouri and its wine trail along with the 19th century Inn at Hermannhoff.