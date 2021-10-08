Oak Grove man wins $100k in Missouri Lottery crossword game

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo – An Oak Grove resident won $100,000 on a “Super Crossword Tripler” ticket.

The resident purchased the ticket the night before. He stopped to check his ticket at Pilot Travel Center, 6676 S. Highway 13 in Higginsville on his way to work.

“A message came up telling me I had won $100,000, and I was like, ‘Whoa!’” he says.

The resident won one of the seven top prizes of the game.

The game has about a one in four chance of winning. It has more than $8 million in unclaimed prizes, that includes three more $100,000 prizes.