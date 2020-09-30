Oakville High School raises money for slain police officer and former alum

OAKVILLE, Mo. – The Oakville High School community is doing what it can to help the family of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

The school wanted to do something to honor the 2009 alum, who died August 30 after being shot in the head while on duty. Staff raised what funds they could and, on Wednesday, presented a $700 check to BackStoppers at the high school.

Bohannon’s wife, Alexis, who’s also an Oakville alum, said the support is still coming in.

“I’m just really thankful. Grateful for the outpouring of love that we have been receiving from in St. Louis but also all over the country,” she said. “I have been getting letters in the mail. just beautiful to see it and hear it. I know I can’t see everyone but it does help.”

The teachers at Oakville high knew, liked, and had fond memories of Bohannon.

“The evening that the unfortunate event occurred, our staff began commenting immediately through staff messages,” teacher Tamara Sunkitt said. “By the next day, every person was asking, ‘What are we going to do to honor one of our alums?’”

Ron Battelle, BackStoppers executive director, said the school community’s donation will help the Bohannon family and the families of other fallen first responders.

“We’re eternally grateful for what they’ve done,” he said.