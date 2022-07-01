ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Something streaked over the Midwestern sky Thursday night. The object was spotted over St. Louis at around 10:28 pm. FOX 2 captured the object on several weather cameras located across the region. It was also reported in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

It is not clear what the object was. There is no major meteor shower happening right now. The American Meteorological Society has last night’s event listed as a pending report. More information is expected after the sightings are investigated further.