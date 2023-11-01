ST. LOUIS – A south city home was destroyed after an intense early morning fire. Right now, city firefighters are still on the scene.

The fire broke out on Idaho in the Carondelet neighborhood, just off 55 and Loughborough. Fire crews still have two aerial ladders over the building. Crews have just been dousing the home with water as flames continue to intermittently spring up.

Firefighters got the call about 4:15 a.m. You can see just how intense the fire was in the early stages. This has remained a first-alarm for the entire time, but city firefighters have really had their hands full. They seem to have got it under control, but then it flares back up with more flames for crews to deal with.

Fire officials told FOX 2 that this is a single-family home. It’s believed that there was only one person inside the home when this all happened. That was an adult woman. She was able to get out okay. No injuries have been reported to firefighters, either.

They have been and continue to be in what’s called “defensive operations.” That means all crews are outside the building and fighting the fire from the outside to be as safe as possible. There are buildings on either side of the home that are burning.

So far, it appears that crews have prevented the flames from spreading to those additional buildings. However, fire officials shared that one of those neighboring buildings has sustained some damage from heat exposure. Ameren and Spiral crews are here to shut off utilities.

So far, a cause for the fire has not yet been determined. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.