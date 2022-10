ST. LOUIS – Thursday, October 20 is the annual Great Central U.S. Shake Out Earthquake Drill.

At 10:20 a.m, you’re encouraged to drop, cover, and hold on. That’s the best way to protect yourself from falling debris during an earthquake. Many area schools plan to participate.

More than 350,000 people in Missouri and 235,000 people in Illinois have signed up online to take part this year.