O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Hoots took on the St. Louis Clydesdales First Responder Baseball Team Saturday night, as they played a new version of baseball for a good cause.

Approximately 2,300 tickets were sold for the special Banana Ball game, an event made popular by the Savannah Bananas independent team.

“They created their own version of baseball called Banana Ball. And it’s kind of taken the world by storm. They travel around the country,” said David Schmoll, O’Fallon Hoots general manager.

It’s a new spin on baseball with several rule changes. Every inning is worth a point. The team that scores the most runs in an inning wins a point.

There is a two-hour time limit, and there’s no stepping out of the box at all. If a batter steps out, it is a strike.

The O’Fallon Hoots faced off against the St. Louis Clydesdales First Responder Baseball Team at CarShield Field in O’Fallon.

“It’s all different rules, I know one of them is if a fan catches a ball, it’s an out. All kinds of craziness and wackiness playing tonight,” said Dusty Hosna, a Clydesdales fan.

But it’s all for fun and for a great cause. A portion of all the $9 General Admission tickets sold will benefit the St. Louis Clydesdales and BackStoppers of St. Charles County.

“I’ve been following the Clydesdales from the beginning of their season. They’re a baseball team of local first responders. My wife and I have been helping out trying to bring fan support,” said Hosna.