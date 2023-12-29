O’FALLON, Mo. – A new gun range for law enforcement could soon be coming to O’Fallon, Missouri.

City officials say a proposed 20-lane, 200-yard indoor firing range is needed for the expanding police department, which now has 121 officers. They won’t know the price tag for it until early next year.

Some people who live nearby aren’t happy about the proposed site. Opponents are concerned about gunfire, noise, and how much it will cost.

The new gun range is the first phase of the O’Fallon law enforcement training center project. The center would also be used by St. Charles city police. The city council will vote on the proposed project in January.