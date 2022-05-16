O’FALLON, Mo. – A family of five escaped a fire in their O’Fallon, Missouri home late Sunday night.

The fire started just before 11:30 p.m. on White Stable Drive. Two adults and three children were home at the time. They smelled smoke and got out safely.

The flames were so intense that the firefighters who went inside to work had to evacuate. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.