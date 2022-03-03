O’Fallon firefighters warn against outdoor burning

O’FALLON, Mo. — O’Fallon, Missouri resident Kenneth O’Rourke feels fortunate to be okay. He was hoping to sit by a fire on his back patio and enjoy the weather Wednesday.

O’Rourke poured some fuel on a stack of wood in a firepit and added paper, but flames reached his yard and spread quickly.

“The whole back yard in a matter of minutes was taking off with flames,” said O’Rourke. “It hit the grass and went up like wildfire.”

O’Fallon Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Andy Parrish said weather conditions are currently not conducive for outdoor burning.

“The humidity is so low, and things are dried out on top,” he said.

The district’s Facebook page shared images from an outdoor fire on Wednesday that spread to a home and caused significant damage.

Parrish said outdoor burning is prohibited within O’Fallon city limits. In other parts of the O’Fallon Fire Protection District, outdoor burning is allowed from Sept. 16 through April 14, but a permit is required.

Parish encourages any residents with questions about outdoor burning to call the fire district at 636-272-3493. He said even in areas where outdoor burning is currently allowed, he would encourage residents to hold off until weather conditions change.