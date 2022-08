O’FALLON, Mo. – Crew members from the O’Fallon Fire Protection District were spotted last week mowing the lawn of a person who had a medical emergency.

The O’Fallon Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that the crew members were from station 4. Last week they were called to a medical emergency where crews assisted the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

When crews were at the scene, they saw that the home was in need of some lawn care, and they went to work.