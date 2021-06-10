O’Fallon Heritage and Freedom Fest returns for Fourth of July

O’FALLON, Mo. – O’Fallon’s Heritage and Freedom Fest is back on for the Fourth of July weekend this year after it was canceled in 2020, along with most celebrations.

The festival runs from Friday, July 2, to Sunday, July 4, with firework displays on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Thousands are expected to flock to Ozzie Smith Sports Complex to take part in the patriotic weekend.

“It’ll will be really nice to get out and celebrate and kind of just bring our community together again,” Tom Drabelle, communications director for the City of O’Fallon, said. “It’s kind of also symbolically part of our country getting back to normal. It just adds a little extra special preparation.”

“It’s a celebration of the country, it’s a time we get to remember out freedom,” O’Fallon resident Jeremy Wachter said. “We are definitely looking forward to getting a fireworks show this year.”

Drabelle said the same headliners were supposed to perform last year, but the event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Jessica Johnston lives in O’Fallon with her family. Her 2-year-old son will get to experience fireworks for the first time at the festival she also grew up going to.

“It was always one of my favorite times and I thought we would get to go as a family and his first time and enjoy the music and the food and the fireworks and just to be around everybody because last year was tough with nothing really going on,” she said.

The concerts and firework shows are free to attend. Ride wristbands are available for purchase at the event website.

Heritage and Freedom Fest Schedule

JULY 2 • FAMILY NIGHT

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Carnival, midway, and vendors open.

Hot air balloon glow and Route 66 Corvette Club display

No fireworks or live music.

5:30 p.m. – Remembering Our Fallen ceremony

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 135th Army Band

6 and 8 p.m. XPogo Stunt Team

JULY 3

9:30 a.m. – Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade

Noon – Festival opens

2 p.m. – 135th Army Band

2:30, 5, and 7 p.m. – XPogo Stunt Team

4 p.m. – Parade awards

4:30 p.m. – Jordan Suter

6 p.m. – Jared Hovis

7:30 p.m. – Alexandra Kay

9 p.m. – Dylan Scott

10:15 p.m. – Jena “Dusty” Mielke Fireworks Spectacular

11 p.m. – Festival closes

JULY 4

4 p.m. – Festival opens

4 p.m. – Dazed n Confused STL

5:30 p.m. – Hounds

6 and 8 p.m. – XPogo Stunt Team

7 p.m. – Apex Shrine

9 p.m. – Styx

10:15 p.m. – Jena “Dusty” Mielke Fireworks Spectacular

11 p.m. – Festival closes