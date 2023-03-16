LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A head-on collision killed an O’Fallon, Missouri man Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 75-year-old Terrence Allen.

A 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by a 25-year-old man was traveling westbound on Route C west of Route OO in Lincoln County at around 3:45pm. The driver overcorrected after veering off the right side of the road. The car traveled across the center of the road and struck a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Allen.

Allen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared deceased. A 74-year-old woman who was a passenger suffered moderate injuries in the crash. She was also taken to the hospital for treatment.