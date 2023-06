O’FALLON, Mo. – A deal on tickets Monday for the O’Fallon Missouri Heritage and Freedom Festival, July 1 through 4. They’re offering a 20-hour flash sale.

You can buy a wristband Monday for all-day carnival rides. For $20, that’s a 40% saving from the regular price of $35.

The festival will also feature food, music, and fireworks. The group ’38 Special’ will perform on July 4.