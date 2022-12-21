ST. LOUIS – An O’Fallon, Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday for selling the fentanyl that killed a St. Peters woman in 2020.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Nathan Matson, 27, pleaded guilty this past August to a fentanyl distribution charge.

Matson admitted to catching a ride to St. Peters with Jason Post. The two men met with the victim in the driveway of her home on July 4, 2020, and sold her 10 capsules containing fentanyl for $100.

Later, the victim contacted Matson in distress to ask what he’d sold her. Matson lied and told her it was morphine.

Prosecutors said Matson could have contacted the victim’s family or called 911 to report the matter, but he chose not to.

The victim’s mother found her dead the next day in the house.

St. Peters police claim Matson and Post confessed after being arrested.

According to a sentencing memo, Matson tested positive for opiates 25 times after he was charged in the St. Peters woman’s death.

A U.S. District judge sentenced Matson to 18 years and four months in federal prison.

Post, Matson’s co-defendant, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to aiding and abetting in the distribution of fentanyl. He was sentenced in July to eight years in prison.