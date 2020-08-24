O’Fallon, Mo. 16-year-old charged as adult in 13-year-old’s death

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A 16-year-old eastern Missouri boy will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of a 13-year-boy.

Dylan Woolbright, of O’Fallon, is accused of shooting Owen Fielder with a handgun in May.

St. Charles County Juvenile Courts certified Woolbright as an adult last week and he was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Associate Circuit Judge Brittney Smith cited Woolbright’s pattern of offenses, including drug crimes, for certifying him as an adult.

O’Fallon is a suburb of St. Louis.