O’Fallon, Mo. crash involving police vehicle sends 4 to hospital

O’FALLON, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a Sunday morning accident that sent four people to area hospitals, including three children.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District said they were called to the intersection of Highway K and Christina Marie Drive around 9:55 a.m. for an accident involving an O’Fallon police vehicle and a van.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch confirmed with investigators the O’Fallon police officer was responding to another crash with injuries near the intersection.

Two of the children, the driver, and the officer were all hospitalized. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening. An ambulance district spokesman had said that two of the three children had suffered life-threatening injuries, although a police spokesman said the injuries were not serious.

Gina Timme happened to be driving down Highway K and saw a string of mild to severe accidents, including the one involving the police car.

“It just looked like there was maybe a hit and run or something because there were three separate accidents going down Highway K and one got worse, then the other, actually,” she said. “And it looked like the final one down (Highway K) a little bit more…there were several cars and ambulances and fire trucks pulling up.”



Timme has been living in the O’Fallon area for about 20 years. She said Highway K is a dangerous road and drivers have to stay alert.



“You don’t want to travel during rush hour or anything after 4 p.m. – it’s crowded. There’s more and more traffic coming,” she said. “Cars coming in and out all the time from these stores and restaurants on Highway K, so it’s just constantly busy.”

A witness who was at the McDonald’s drive-thru across the street at the time of the accident but asked not to be identified said it was the officer who ran a red light and caused the crash. Sgt. Robert Kendall, O’Fallon Police Department, said it’s not clear whether the officer had his lights and sirens on, though it is standard procedure when responding to an accident with injuries.