O’FALLON, Mo. – Companies involved in a natural gas line rupture one week ago will be at O’Fallon, Missouri’s City Hall on Monday, November 14.

They want to determine what went wrong last week when workers hit a gas line on Sunshine Drive, forcing the evacuation of about a dozen homes. That was just three miles from where a house exploded back in March. Everyone involved last week will meet with city officials Monday.

“Gas lines being struck, this city’s not going to sit back and just wait for the next one to be done,” O’Fallon Spokesperson Tony Michalka said. “The city council’s very proactive and looked at this as, ‘is there anything else we can do to keep our residents safe?'”

There have been 28 other digging incidents involving gas lines in O’Fallon since July. 15 of them involved mistakenly marked gas lines.